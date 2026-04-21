Woman fled via window to get help after assault

PHOTO: ODT FILES

A Queenstown woman locked herself in her bathroom and climbed out the window to get help from a neighbour after being assaulted by her partner last month.

Petr Marek, 37, of Fernhill, was sentenced in the Queenstown District Court by Judge Russell Walker yesterday after admitting one charge of assault with intent to injure and another of assaulting a person he is in a family relationship with in Queenstown on March 31.

Judge Walker said the victim was reheating a pizza when the pair first began arguing and had leaned over to check the oven.

Marek stood behind her and with an open right hand slapped the side of her face.

The pair continued arguing and while she was slicing the pizza on the counter, he headbutted her, connecting near her right eyebrow.

The argument continued, and when Marek took the victim’s phone and located a text message she had sent to his father mentioning their relationship troubles, he became further enraged.

Judge Walker said Marek grabbed the victim by the left arm and dragged her down the hallway, then used one hand to grab her by the hair and put his other around her throat.

There was a further scuffle in the bedroom, after which she ended up on the ground on all fours.

The victim managed to get away from Marek, locked herself in the bathroom, climbed out of the bathroom window and ran to a neighbouring property to get help.

Judge Walker said the victim suffered redness and tenderness to her face and head, had to take time off work, now suffered from anxiety and, at the time of her victim impact statement, was still feeling the effects of the physical assault.

Defence counsel DeAnne Nicoloso said

while the relationship had a ‘‘dramatic’’ and ‘‘sad’’ background, the incident had ‘‘taken a real toll’’ on Marek.

On both charges, Judge Walker sentenced Marek to 125 hours’ community work, imposed 12 months’ supervision, with special conditions, and ordered him to make a $500 emotional harm payment.

He also issued a protection order.

Other convictions

Sophie Jane Scott, 37, chef, of Albert Town, breaching zero alcohol licence (709mcg), April 25, 2025, Wānaka, 90 hours’ community work, ordered to remain on zero alcohol licence.

Sounisa Meunxayaphom, 26, student, Lao national, of Jack’s Point, drink-driving (854mcg), Camp St, April 18, fined $850, court costs $148, disqualified nine months, ordered to apply for zero alcohol licence.

Joshua Lee Wilson, 32, builder, of Wānaka, aggravated drink-driving (fourth conviction, 168mg), January 1, Wānaka-Luggate Highway, three months’ community detention (daily curfew 8pm-6.30am), 12 months’ supervision with special conditions, $228.99 reparation, disqualified 28 days, followed by alcohol interlock provisions.

Callum Swinburn, 23, of Mossburn, aggravated driving while disqualified (seventh conviction), Mossburn-Five Rivers Rd, November 23, 12 months’ supervision with special conditions. — Allied Media