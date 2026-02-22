Booth business on the block

‘Fifteen years of absolute joy’: Photobooth business owner Dan Childs PICTURE: OSCAR CHILDS

It's a bit different from the average business on the market.

Local photographer Dan Childs is selling Queenstown’s original photobooth business, The Amazing Travelling Photobooth.

Childs takes his four photobooths, made from 100-year-old recycled oak, to functions like weddings, 21sts and corporate events, where guests take their own photos behind curtains — ‘‘they get up to all kinds of mischief and fun’’.

He says the business provides ‘‘wonderful entertainment for guests whilst creating memories that will last forever’’.

‘‘I’ve had 15 years of absolute joy with it, and it’s now time to hand it on to someone who’s just as passionate as I am about it.’’

Childs adds the booths break down ‘‘super small’’ so they’re easy to carry around.