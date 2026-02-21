Motorcyclist seriously injured in Glenorchy-Queenstown Rd crash

A motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries in a crash on Glenorchy-Queenstown Rd near Mt Crichton this afternoon.

In a statement, police said the single-vehicle crash was reported at about 2pm.

The road is blocked in both directions and there is no diversion available.

The road is expected to be closed for some time and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said an ambulance and helicopter were sent to the scene and one patient was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.