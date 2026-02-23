Dogs euthanised after killing woman in Northland

Mihiata Te Rore was killed by dogs at a Kaihu property last week. Photo: Supplied

The three dogs that killed a woman in Northland have been euthanised, police have confirmed.

Mihiata Te Rore, 62, was attacked by the dogs while visiting a property in Kaihu, north of Dargaville, last week. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer last week said the dogs involved lived on the property.

"This was a very upsetting and tragic event in which a woman has suffered unsurvivable injuries," Pilmer said.

Te Rore is the third person to be killed by dogs in Northland in the past four years, sparking calls for more to be done by local and central government to deal with the growing problem.

Local councillor and kaumātua for the region Snow Tane last week said the community was mourning Te Rore.

"We've got a community there that's absolutely devastated," he said.

Pilmer today said police had received a number of calls about roaming dogs in the area.

Pilmer said there may have been two incidents in November and December in which cyclists were chased by dogs.

The police would like to hear from the cyclists.

"If this was you or you know who these people may have been please get in touch with us," Pilmer said.