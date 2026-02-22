Coup for gallery

Arrowtown's Astor Bristed gallery has scored a coup.

An exhibition of eight large-scale works by prominent Australian contemporary artist Dale Frank — who’s exhibited internationally for more than three decades — is being held at the Buckingham St gallery from tomorrow till March 31.

It’s the first time Frank’s work has been viewed in the South Island.

Frank’s large-scale works are created by pouring industrial paints and resins on to flat surfaces.