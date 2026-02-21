The classics and the new on show together

Allan Dippie’s MAB Edwardian Speedster, built in Paris, is expected to be a showstopper at this weekend’s Ayrburn Classic motoring extravaganza. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Queenstown's Ayrburn Classic motoring extravaganza will be three times bigger than last year’s inaugural event, the organiser says.

Ayrburn general manager Kieran Turnbull said he expected this year’s show and auction to draw crowds from further afield.

"It’s definitely a national event this year. Last year was very localised."

More than 500 cars would be on display and moving around the hospitality precinct, including a $15 million Ferrari Monza 750, lent by Kapiti’s Southward Car Museum, and Allan Dippie’s 1908 MAB Edwardian Speedster, powered by a Packard-Liberty V12 aero-engine.

"There’s not an inch of Ayrburn that you cannot go without [seeing] cars," event manager Katherine Flanagan said.

The action started yesterday with 35 special cars taking part in the Bayleys Tour d’Elegance around the Wakatipu Basin, including Arrowtown and Coronet Peak.

Passenger seats were being auctioned off for the Baskets of Blessing charity, Arrowtown Volunteer Fire Brigade and driver education programme, Street Smart.

The weekend was packed with events starting from 10am each day, she said.

Both today and tomorrow, from 11am-noon and 2pm-3pm, cars would be showcased in The Dell.

This $15m Ferrari Monza, being displayed outside Burr Bar, will be the featured marque.

At 1pm each day there would be a novel Crackle Off featuring an "orchestrated mechanical symphony" of cars being revved up around a circuit.

"If you’re not here you’ll be able to hear it, but ideally you’re here," Ms Flanagan said.

From 5pm to 7pm today, 50 rare, collectable and high-performance cars would be auctioned off in The Dell by Robert Tulp.

Mr Turnbull said the auction was big enough to be a standalone event.

The auction would be followed by a summer gala at Billy’s.

A highlight tomorrow would be Fashion in the Field at The Dell at 3pm, followed by the awards ceremony at 4pm.

Following feedback last year, the event includes a family zone with activities such as face painting, photo booths, a bouncy castle and little e-cars.

Ayrburn’s head gardener would also host garden tours, Mr Turnbull said.

