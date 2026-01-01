Search over as calls for help likely from nearby address

A search operation found no signs of trouble after a person was heard yelling for help off a Dunedin track this morning.

Police said they received a call from someone who was walking the Mackie Dackie Track, off Flagstaff-Whare Flat Rd, at about 9.30am today.

The caller had heard someone yelling for help, but could not locate where the voice was coming from.

A Search and Rescue operation was launched, however searchers have been stood down following no sign of a person, or people, in distress.

Sergeant Matt Sheat, of Otago Coastal Search and Rescue, said enquiries have established the voices likely came from a nearby address, though officers found no sign of trouble.

No further police action was required.

“We want to thank the members of the public who called police," Sgt Sheat said.

"They did the right thing by raising the alarm as quick as they did.”

