Wet weather no concern for cruise ship tourists

The World arrives in Port Chalmers yesterday. Already in port is the much-larger Norwegian Spirit. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Tourists on a rare two-night stay in Dunedin did not let the wet weather get in the way of their travels.

The World, "the largest private residential yacht on Earth", arrived in Dunedin yesterday and is staying in the city through the weekend.

It joined the much larger Norwegian Spirit cruise ship, which has capacity for 1972 passengers and 904 crew, at Port Chalmers.

Yesterday’s wet weather did not get in the way of Rick Bennet, 80, of Noosa, Australia, enjoying Dunedin’s tourist offerings.

He had been to Toitū Otago Settlers Museum and was exploring the neo-gothic churches in the city.

Norwegian Spirit cruise ship passenger Rick Bennet, 80, of Noosa, Australia, braves the Dunedin weather to explore the city. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

He said did not mind the rain because it was "bloody hot" in Noosa.

"Where I left, it was 95% humidity and 23°C at three o’clock in the morning," he said.

"I don’t like it."

Travelling to Dunedin was a nice escape from the humidity and the crowds at home.

The city reminded him of some Australian towns, which had also experienced gold rushes.

Cruise ship passengers board a bus in the Octagon back to their ships yesterday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

It was his second trip to Dunedin after coming to the city last month.

And he was planning on coming back again in a month’s time.

Dunedin isite Visitor Centre team leader Izumi Nakamura said she had spent the afternoon informing passengers from The World about things they could do this weekend.

Another cruise ship — Silver Moon, which has a capacity of 596 passengers and 411 crew and is due to berth at Port Chalmers at 6.15am today — will also stay the night in Dunedin because of forecast rough weather.

