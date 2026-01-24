Coach to tackle cafe ownership

Settling in as the new owners of St Clair’s Starfish Cafe are (from left) Sarah and Riki Flutey with their daughter Maddie. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

With a resume that includes coaching for the Highlanders and Black Ferns, Riki Flutey expects his sporting expertise will come in handy manning the helm of a Dunedin cafe.

"There’s a lot of crossovers from how we operate in a high-performance rugby team to something like owning a business or owning a cafe — processes, systems, also people, relationships, care," Mr Flutey said.

"All of those things I value as a coach."

He and his wife Sarah officially took over ownership of Starfish Cafe, in St Clair, on Monday.

The backs and skills coach for the Black Ferns and former assistant coach for the Highlanders said they wanted to bring "some good vibes to St Clair".

"We love people, we love community, we love connections.

"What a beautiful part of the world to be able to welcome everyone."

Hailing from the small coastal settlement of Lake Ferry in Wairarapa, Mr Flutey debuted for the Hurricanes and represented the Maori All Blacks in 2002.

He later moved to England and played for the British and Irish Lions, moving to Dunedin in 2019 when his role with the Highlanders came up.

Taking over the cafe was a great opportunity and Dunedin was an "awesome place to live", he said.

"After I finished with the Highlanders, I kind of threw out there to the family and the kids that, ‘Oh, we’ll probably move back to Wellington, wouldn’t we?’

"But they were like, ‘No way, we’re not moving nowhere. This is home’."

Mrs Flutey said Starfish had been their favourite family spot since they moved to Dunedin.

It was tied to many family moments and there had always been a "warmth and familiarity" about it they loved.

"It’s been part of our routine long before we ever imagined owning it, which makes stepping into ownership feel both surreal and deeply personal."

When she saw a listing for the cafe on social media, it felt like it was genuinely meant to be, Mrs Flutey said.

"Riki was at the Women’s Rugby World Cup in England and very much in the zone, so when I first mentioned that Starfish was on the market [and] I wanted to take a look, he didn’t take much notice.

"I think he thought I was joking."

The cafe offered exactly what she was looking for — a place to connect with people every day "and build something meaningful alongside our family".

They were only a few days in and despite the steep learning curve she had found running the business really energising, Mrs Flutey said.

"You see everything from a new perspective, the early starts, the behind-the-scenes work and the responsibility for both staff and customers.

"That said, being on the floor, getting to know customers by name and feeling part of the team has been really awesome."

While they were not looking to reinvent Starfish, they were excited to begin "the Flutey chapter", she said.

There would be no drastic changes in the short term — "just a fresh lick of paint" — but they would love to bring back live music and introduce some evening events in the long term.

They had been overwhelmed by the support, Mrs Flutey said.

"Taking over a much-loved local institution is a privilege, and we’re committed to respecting the history that came before us while creating our own legacy for the next chapter of Starfish."

