Rare visitor spotted

PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Erect-crested penguins are normally found on New Zealand’s subantarctic Bounty and Antipodes island groups, but this juvenile was among sea lions at a Dunedin beach yesterday.

"We don’t see high numbers of them on the mainland of New Zealand, but when we do, it is usually around January-February as they undergo their annual moult and they are most commonly seen around the southeast coast of the South Island when they do show up," Department of Conservation biodiversity ranger Megan Abbott said.

Penguins were vulnerable while moulting, as they would sit on land for three to four weeks while undergoing a full feather change, she said.

During this time, they could be easily stressed by disturbances and could be more vulnerable to dog attacks.

People should give them space and not approach them, she said.