Crews fight fire at fireplace factory

Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Firefighters have quelled a blaze at a fireplace factory in the Dunedin suburb of Green Island.

A witness at the scene said at least three fire trucks were at the Escea factory where smoke could be seen escaping from an open door in the inwards goods part of the factory.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews from Roslyn, Lookout Point and Dunedin were called to the factory at about 1.24pm after a fire alarm went off in the premises.

On arrival, they found a fire near the rear of the building.

A second alarm was transmitted and further crews and resources were called to the scene.

Firefighters fought the blaze and it was bought under control.

Crews are still on the scene working to fully extinguish the fire and to ventilate the smoke-logged factory.

The fire was believed to have started in a container in the rear of the building, possibly as part of a ventilation system, the spokesman said.

Escesa builds and designs indoor and outdoor fireplaces and is located in Carnforth St, Green Island.