Mystery knockers vanish into Dunedin night

Reports of knocking and mystery figures disappearing into the night had Dunedin police chasing shadows last night.

Multiple searches around the area for the mystery knockers by police turned up nothing, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said.

At 11.40pm, residents at a house in George St started hearing bangs and knocks coming from inside their home.

They found their back door wide open and outside saw two shadowy figures fleeing into the night.

Police were called and searched the area but found nothing.

Nothing had been stolen from the property, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

Ten minutes earlier, a person staying at the Woodlands Motel and Apartments in Great King St North heard a knock on her ground floor room’s window.

She opened the curtains to take a look, and saw a stranger crouched down below her window.

She let out a loud scream, and the stranger darted off.

Police were called and they searched the area but could not find the knocker.

An employee was working late inside Eleven Vape in George St was also startled by a knock at the door.

When the worker went to the door they suddenly heard a loud ‘‘bang’’ but when they looked could see nobody.

In an unrelated incident residents in Brown St, Central Dunedin, reported a figure lying in the front garden of their neighbour's home.

Grocery bags were strewn all over the place.

Police discovered it was a man who had fallen asleep on his own lawn.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz