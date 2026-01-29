Former political figure in dock over alleged Dunedin bar brawl

Photo: ODT Files

A former political figure has pleaded not guilty to charges following an alleged Dunedin bar brawl.

The defendant appeared in the Dunedin District Court this morning on charges of assault, disorderly behaviour and escaping police custody after an incident at a central pub in November.

A family member wrote online at the time that the alleged fracas had been sparked by political comments on the night in question.

The defendant has had interim name suppression since the charges were laid and new counsel Sarah Saunderson-Warner – the third lawyer who has appeared on his behalf – sought that be extended.

The police did not oppose a continuation of the order.

Judge Emma Parsons imposed interim name suppression until the next court date in April.

The defendant was remanded on bail, the conditions of which included: to live at an approved address, not to be violent or threaten violence to people or property and not to go within 100m of the bar where the incident took place.