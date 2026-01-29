Unconscious passenger abandoned as driver flees Audi crash

The driver of an Audi abandoned an unconscious woman after slamming into a power pole and through a fence in Dunedin early this morning, police say.

A passing couple took the woman to Dunedin Hospital's emergency department and police are now hunting the driver who reportedly left the scene in a second vehicle.

‘‘We're probably lucky we're not dealing with a fatality,’’ Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said.

Snr Sgt Dinnissen said police were called to the crash in Stone St, Kenmure, about 2am this morning.

An Audi A3 was first seen driving dangerously and at speed along Kaikorai Valley Rd when it turned into the street, lost control and ‘‘smashed into a power pole’’.

The car went through a fence and ended up sitting on a residential property.

Power lines were also down, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

The aftermath of the crash. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

‘‘A couple that were passing the scene prior to police arrival found a female unconscious nearby and took her to ED.’’

He confirmed the woman had been a passenger inside the Audi.

She was in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses also reportedly saw the driver being picked up from the scene in a second vehicle, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

Police were appealing to the public for any information that may assist with the investigation.

Positive inquiries were underway.

