Work to reseal major highways in South

Parking will not be allowed in this area before the Homer Tunnel during the work. PHOTO: MILFORD ROAD ALLIANCE

Work affecting major highways in Southland and Central Otago is under way and travellers are advised to prepare for delays.

The Milford Road (State Highway 94) is being resealed over the next few days at three sites.

These are at Sinclair Rd, in front of the Homer Tunnel operations building and between Hollyford Rd and Falls Creek bridge, the Milford Road Alliance advised today.

Reduced speeds should be expected and parking would not be possible along the highway in front of the tunnel building during this time.

"Please follow signage and directions."

The SH8/8B intersection near Dead Mans Point where road resurfacing is scheduled for February. PHOTO: NZTA

In Central Otago, resurfacing work is planned at the intersection of SH8 and 8B, alongside the Clutha River/ Mata-Au, near Dead Mans Point next month.

A spokesman for the New Zealand Transport Agency said the work would take place from February 9-20 and begin with the milling/removal of the existing asphalt surface and then move to laying new asphalt.

The work was scheduled to happen daily from 9pm to 6am, Sundays to Thursdays.

"During these times it will mean a single lane closure and road users being asked to stop on demand."

This work is weather-dependent and if the schedule had to change, notification would be provided.

"We thank people in advance for their patience and understanding as we complete this work to upgrade this intersection for all those who use it."

Road users can stay up-to-date by using NZTA's Journey Planner site.

- Allied Media

