Cafe to go in historic building

An artist's impression of a proposed new cafe in a historic building on the corner of George and St Andrew Sts. IMAGE: SUPPLIED

A historic building on the corner of Dunedin’s main drag could soon be transformed into a new cafe.

Resource consent has been granted by the Dunedin City Council for alterations to the facade of a character-contributing building at the corner of George and St Andrew Sts.

The two-storey commercial building was constructed about 1882 and was proposed to be used for a cafe, a report said.

It was located within the George St Heritage Precinct, dominated by Victorian and Edwardian architecture, but very few buildings had original ground-floor facades on to the street.

It was proposed to refurbish the existing first floor timber windows on the George St side, and enlarge the two windows and replace the door on the St Andrew St side.

Dunedin developer Tony Clear said it was always good to fill a vacant building with a new tenant, and it would be a positive addition to the area.

He declined to say who the tenant was, but confirmed they had experience in hospitality.

"Obviously the tenant thinks it's a worthwhile spot, so I'm sure they'll be right.

"They've done it before ... you never know until it opens, but I'm pretty comfortable that it will work alright."

It was expected to be completed next year, Mr Clear said.

The impending development is not the only recent movement in the city’s hospitality scene.

Expressions of interest for two food and beverage tenancies (a small kiosk and a cafe) are being advertised for within the new Dunedin hospital outpatient building.

Lower Stuart St seafood restaurant Best Cafe has also been listed on the property market.

An online listing said the "legendary restaurant" had maintained its revenue through a difficult last few years.

"However, due to out-of-town-based owners not being present in the business, it has struggled to maintain costs at a profitable level.

"This iconic site is in desperate need of hands-on, dedicated, fulltime owner/operators."

