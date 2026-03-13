Engineer balanced job with study to graduate

Otago Polytechnic bachelor of engineering technology graduand Jennifer Churchouse is one of more than 940 students who will graduate at the Dunedin Town hall today. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Life has been one long bridge over troubled waters for Jennifer Churchouse over the past three years.

The 25-year-old has been studying at Otago Polytechnic for a bachelor of engineering technology degree, specialising in infrastructure asset management, while working 40 hours a week for a civil consultancy company in Napier, which does asset management and structural safety inspections on bridges and civil structures.

And given that many bridges and culverts in the Hawke’s Bay region have been compromised by major flooding events in recent years, her work life has been very busy, and a little bit stressful at times.

But today that long bridge will come to an end when she crosses the stage and graduates at the Dunedin Town Hall.

Miss Churchouse said the degree was a specialised, industry-focused degree, designed for working professionals to gain qualifications while employed.

It combined civil, mechanical or electrical engineering with management principles to prepare students to oversee, maintain and develop infrastructure assets — like bridges.

She said the degree would allow her to take on more high-level professional roles in the industry.

She said it was inevitable that she would become a civil engineer.

‘‘My two older sisters and my dad work in engineering. It kind of rubs off on you.

‘‘I’m very practical, and my school teachers saw that it was where I was leaning.

‘‘I was just naturally drawn to the discipline.’’

While she was excited to be graduating today, she said the experience felt ‘‘foreign’’ to her.

‘‘I mean, I went into working in the industry straight out of school, so even though I’ve studied, it feels like I haven’t done the whole university study and graduation experience.

‘‘So it’s exciting that I’m down here in Dunedin to celebrate it.’’

She said she was now wondering what to do with all the extra time she was going to have.

‘‘I’m a little bit stumped, to be honest.

‘‘I haven’t quite figured out how to occupy myself now — maybe a bit more time for socialisation, more time with family, and perhaps a hobby or two.’’

Miss Churchouse is one of more than 940 Otago Polytechnic students graduating in ceremonies at 12.30pm and 3.30pm today in the Dunedin Town Hall.

