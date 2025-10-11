Pair arrested in Palmerston incident

Two people have been arrested following an incident in Palmerston that saw armed police called out.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to a property in Burraness St about 9.25pm, after a report that people known to the home's occupant were trying to get in.

"They have then fled the scene and have been located a short time later at a Brough Street address," she said.

"Attending staff were armed as a precaution, given information received that one of the parties may have been in possession of a weapon."

A young person and a 36-year-old man were arrested.

The man was due to appear in the Oamaru District Court on Wednesday facing a charge of burglary.

The young person would appear before the Youth Court in due course, the spokeswoman said.

