Pair arrested in Palmerston incident

Two people have been arrested following an incident in Palmerston that saw armed police called out.
A police spokeswoman said officers were called to a property in Burraness St about 9.25pm, after a report that people known to the home's occupant were trying to get in.
"They have then fled the scene and have been located a short time later at a Brough Street address," she said.
"Attending staff were armed as a precaution, given information received that one of the parties may have been in possession of a weapon."
A young person and a 36-year-old man were arrested.
The man was due to appear in the Oamaru District Court on Wednesday facing a charge of burglary.
The young person would appear before the Youth Court in due course, the spokeswoman said.
- Allied Media