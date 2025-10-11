John Glover. Photo: Supplied

Queenstown has a new mayor.

John Glover issued a media statement at 1.15pm today announcing his victory. He defeated incumbent Glyn Lewers.

"I am humbled by the decision of our electorate to put their trust in me to lead the change urgently required in our district alongside our other successful candidates.

"This has only been possible because of the time, energy and enthusiasm provided by my campaign supporters who believed I was the right person for the job and also because my wife, Toni, added a huge amount of ‘heavy lifting’ to the amount she already does whilst I was out on the campaign trail.

"From today, we start the process of restoring trust in council.

He said rebuilding trust involved listening and acting on what was said by residents, doing the right thing for communities and spending ratepayer money as if it was their own.

"To do that we need a great team to form around the council table. We will restore effective governance and oversight of the organisation by elected representatives who are empowered to be the best they can be in that role.

"We will re-focus council to become the ‘public service organisation’ it is supposed to be. It will serve the public, not hinder them. Provide information, not hide it.

"We will apply a laser sharp financial focus and review the culture of financial practices in order to minimise rates increases."