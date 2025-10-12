Donning dresses to raise cancer awareness

MTF Dunedin and Dunedin South team members (from left) Karyn Costello-Duffy, Denise Ross, Tori Casey, Deb Dickinson, and Sue Jocelyn get into the spirit of "Frocktober", wearing dresses in October to raise awareness and funds for the Ovarian Cancer Foundation. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The team at MTF Dunedin and Dunedin South are swapping their usual office wear for frocks this month in support of "Frocktober" — a national event raising awareness and funds for ovarian cancer research.

MTF Dunedin administrator Deb Dickinson said the team had pledged to wear frocks at least three times a week throughout October, which was quite a challenge for dedicated trouser-wearers.

"Even though I do have quite a few dresses, it’s unusual for me to wear one, so taking part in Frocktober is a chance to have some fun with it while supporting a very important cause."

The team had started out with a goal of raising $500, and were already well on track, she said.

"We’ll just keep on going and keep having conversations with people about ovarian cancer — there really does need to be more awareness of it in New Zealand."

Frocktober has been run in Australia since 2016, and came to New Zealand several years ago, raising awareness and funds for the Ovarian Cancer Foundation NZ.

Donations can be made at https://frocktober.org.nz/t/deborah-dickinson-team

Ovarian cancer is an umbrella term for many unique cancers that affect similar parts of the body, such as the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and peritoneum (internal lining of the abdomen).

Ovarian cancer is the fifth most common type of women’s cancer and the fifth most common cause of cancer death in women.

Symptoms of ovarian cancer are non-specific and can include: bloating, eating less and feeling fuller, abdominal/pelvic/back pain, needing to pee more or urgently, bowel habit changes, fatigue, indigestion, unexplained weight change and abnormal bleeding.

Generally, the overall five-year survival rate for ovarian cancer in New Zealand is 36%.

