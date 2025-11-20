Septet to play at jazz club

Dunedin Jazz Club director Bill Martin will lead a seven-piece ensemble on Saturday. Photo: supplied

Original music arranged for a seven-piece ensemble will be highlighted in the Dunedin Jazz Club’s concert this weekend.

The "Next Steps" concert, to be held this Saturday from 7.30pm at Hanover Hall, will feature the Bill Martin Septet performing two sets of original music, including pieces recorded on the album Over to You, along with new compositions prepared for the show.

The septet will include Christchurch-based tenor saxophonist Gwyn Reynolds, who will be a featured soloist on the night.

The band will also draw on a range of talent from the local jazz scene — pianist Martin will be joined by Andy Lynch (bass), Carl Woodward (drums), Ralph Miller (trumpet), Ethan Burton (alto saxophone) and Benji Pickering (trombone).

As well as taking on the role of Dunedin Jazz Club director Bill Martin is the director of the Dunedin Youth Jazz Orchestra.

He had curated many popular concerts, performed with top New Zealand jazz artists and released two albums of original music — Dark Water (2017) and Over to You (2022) and was busy recording new music for a third release.

Gwyn Reynolds, head of a jazz programme in Christchurch, was leader of the band Tigermoth. He was in hot demand as a sideman and session musician. For information and tickets, visit www.dunedinjazz.club

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz