New solo artist festival invites entries

Tahi New Zealand Festival of Solo Performance and Dunedin Arts Festival are joining forces to present the inaugural Tahi Ōtepoti festival in October, 2026.

Festival director Sally Richards said, in a statement, "Tahi has always been about the power of one, but we know no solo artist works alone".

"Our model puts that network front and centre — and we’re so excited to be working with Dunedin Arts Festival to bring it to Ōtepoti.

"We give artists the wraparound support they need to take creative leaps, while growing a platform for their work to be seen," she said.

Dunedin Arts Festival director Charlie Unwin said "we want to nurture bold new work, present fresh perspectives and highlight the rich diversity of solo theatre in Ōtepoti and beyond".

"This collaboration with Tahi gives us such an exciting new platform to do so.

"We’re also excited to be able to offer our audiences a fantastic arts experience in between our biennial festivals."

Expressions of interest are open with applications sought from established and emerging Ōtepoti artists (and those from further afield), who would like to present a solo performer theatre, dance or music show. Entries will be open until January 31.

Tahi Ōtepoti will run from October 15-18. — Allied Media