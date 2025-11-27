Youth coach hit in head by booze can flung from Dunedin homeless camp

The 23-year-old coach was training with the children’s team at 5.30pm in the Kensington Oval. Photo: ODT Files

A youth touch-rugby coach was smacked in the head by a flying can allegedly thrown by a ‘‘heavily intoxicated’’ man drinking at a Dunedin homeless encampment.

The 23-year-old coach was training with the children’s team at 5.30pm in the Kensington Oval yesterday when the 45-year-old man threw a can of Jim Beam at his head, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.

The man was drinking at ‘‘Tent City’’ which is also located at the sports grounds.

‘‘Police located the heavily intoxicated 45-year-old male in a nearby street and arrested the male for this unprovoked assault.’’

He was charged with assault and was bailed to appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

