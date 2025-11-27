Special jersey for Highlanders

The jersey design will be a one-off, and used for the 2026 season only. PHOTO: THE HIGHLANDERS

Thirty years of memories are poured into the Highlanders’ jersey for the 2026 season.

The Highlanders have launched a special edition jersey that pays tribute to the club’s first season in 1996.

In their words, the jersey ‘‘embodies the spirit, resilience and pride that has defined the Highlanders for three decades’’.

They declared the jersey, co-designed by apparel sponsor Classic and the club, was ‘‘a tribute to everyone who has worn, supported, and believed in the Highlanders since 1996’’.

The jersey draws inspiration from the original 1996 strip, containing the blue, gold and maroon colours of Otago, North Otago and Southland.

It has a commemorative 30-year crest and an ‘‘Est 1996’’ insignia.

The design will be a one-off, and used for the 2026 season only.

It will be worn as the regular home jersey in all Super Rugby Pacific games apart from whena white alternative, due to a colour clash, is required.

Two Highlanders greats affirmed their support for the jersey.

“Leaving the jersey in a better place has always been part of rugby’s story,’’ Jeff Wilson said.

‘‘When I see people wearing the team jersey now - whether here in Dunedin or on the other side of the world - it shows me their loyalty to the team, the club and the values it represents, and reminds me that in 1996 we contributed to something lasting.’’

Wilson’s thoughts were echoed by Ben Smith, the great fullback turned assistant coach.

“The jersey belongs to the region and you understand as a player that it represents more than just the players on the field - it’s the entire community,’’ Smith said.

‘‘I was lucky to grow up and go along to Carisbrook and support guys like Jeff Wilson and others. To eventually wear the jersey myself was incredibly special.’’

A third outside back with similarly dashing attacking skills will actually get to wear the jersey.

Electric fullback Finn Hurley, who made such a grand entrance to Super Rugby before suffering an injury, is eager to try the new strip in action.

“Knowing the jersey sort of pays tribute to all the Highlanders players over the last 30 years is an awesome feeling, particularly when you think of the amazing players that have played for the Highlanders since 1996,’’ Hurley said.

‘‘It certainly motivates me to contribute to the legacy of the jersey in 2026.”

• Fans will have the opportunity to purchase the jersey online via the Highlanders website at 6pm. There is early access for members from noon.