Lio-Willie named in ABs team to face Wales

Christian Lio-Willie carries the ball for the All Blacks during their match against France in Dunedin earlier this year. Photo: Getty Images

Otago loose forward Christian Lio-Willie has been named on the bench as the All Blacks have made sweeping changes for their final test of the year this weekend.

Lio-Willie comes into the side for their match against Wales in Cardiff on Sunday morning, after being with the All Blacks XV on their northern tour.

It caps a stellar year for the No 8, who started the first two tests of the year for the All Blacks against France, before having a stellar season for Otago in the NPC.

He is joined in the reserves by Otago team-mate prop George Bower, while Fabian Holland returns to start at lock after missing last week with illness.

Holland will partner Scott Barrett at lock, while blindside flanker Simon Parker is the only other starter to retain his place from last weekend's loss to England.

Ruben Love has been named to start at fullback, which will be the 24-year-old's first appearance on the tour.

That moves Will Jordan to the wing, alongside a returning Sevu Reece, while Damian McKenzie is promoted to starting first five. Beauden Barrett will sit this one out due to the leg injury he suffered in the loss to England, however it's likely the combination of McKenzie and Love would've been initiated anyway.

Ardie Savea gets his first test off of the year, but Peter Lakai is missing too with injury. Parker, Du'Plessis Kirifi and Wallace Sititi make up the loose forwards.

Cortez Ratima takes over from the injured Cam Roigard at halfback and Finlay Christie comes onto the bench for his first test since the All Blacks' record loss to the Springboks in Wellington.

There's another new midfield combination, Robertson opting for veteran Anton Lienert-Brown to start at second five and Rieko Ioane at centre. Leicester Fainga'anuku drops back to the bench.

It's an entirely new starting front row too, with Tamaiti Williams and Pasilio Tosi propping alongside Samisoni Taukei'aho and Bower getting his first run off the bench alongside Fletcher Newell. George Bell will come off the bench for his first test of the season.

Wales have famously not beaten the All Blacks since 1953. Despite the All Blacks' up and down form this season, the chances of that streak being broken are slim, as the Welsh are currently in one of the lowest points in their long history. New coach Steve Tandy guided them to a dramatic win over Japan last weekend, however it was only their second test victory in the last two years.

All Blacks team to play Wales

Ruben Love, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Caleb Clarke, Damian McKenzie, Cortez Ratima, Wallace Sititi, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Simon Parker, Fabian Holland, Scott Barrett (c), Pasilio Tosi, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Tamaiti Williams. Reserves: George Bell, Fletcher Newell, George Bower, Josh Lord, Christian Lio-Willie, Finlay Christie, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Sevu Reece.

- Allied Media/RNZ