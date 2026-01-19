Man charged after alleged Arrowtown assault

The incident was alleged to have happened outside the Fork and Tap in Arrowtown. Photo: Google Maps

Police have charged a 27-year-old man with assault in relation to an incident in Arrowtown last month.

The arrest comes nearly a fortnight after police asked for the public's help to identify a man in a series of CCTV still images.

The alleged assault, which occurred outside The Fork and Tap pub on December 21, left the victim unconscious and suffering facial injuries that required them to spend a night in hospital.

The alleged offender was then thought to be a member of a wedding party that was held at the Arrowtown Bowls Club earlier that day.

He is due to appear in the Invercargill District Court on January 27 on a charge of injuring with intent to injure.