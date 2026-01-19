The big issues facing the new All Black coach

The new All Blacks coach will have plenty of issues facing them when they take the job. Photo: Getty Images

So while the All Black conversation turns to who will be named as new coach, it's worth weighing up just what they're getting themselves into.

For a start, the test schedule coming up is incredibly daunting. Most of the chat has been around the four test tour of South Africa, but the All Blacks also have home tests against France and Ireland, then finish the year with a tough Nation's Cup schedule that ends at Twickenham.

That's just the on-field stuff. Scott Robertson's firing ushered in a new era in the relationship between the All Blacks, NZ Rugby (NZR) and the public, here's a look at what needs to be considered:

Winning over players

The term 'player power' is probably not going away, however the role the squad took in NZR's decision is far more complicated and interesting than simply having a gripe. But it clearly shows just how important culture is within the team and how the new coaching staff needs to establish it from day one.

Cleanout?

We've got a whole season of Super Rugby Pacific to get through so the opportunity is there for potential debutants to put their hands up, so the main question is how bold the new coach will be in establishing his own group.

There's also the fact that while Robertson is gone, all of his assistants are still employed. How many, if any, stay? Jason Ryan was the only one left after the last coaching handover, it's hard to think that whoever coming in won't be bringing their own people with them.

Winning over the public

Whether they like it or not, the All Blacks are now going to be faced with not only scrutiny over results, but a heightened curiosity in whether everything is smooth sailing behind the scenes. The New Zealand rugby public can be extremely fickle and unreasonable, but are consistently astute at reading between the lines - something that played a significant role in Robertson's downfall.

The standard has been set

While David Kirk was keen to focus on the fact that it was more about the overall trajectory of the All Blacks, it's hard to ignore the three losses they suffered in 2025. All were disappointing in their own way, but it also sets a marker that whoever takes over will likely be judged by. Strength of schedule is always going to vary, but if the All Blacks lose four tests this year, all of a sudden that overall trajectory is going to be hard to spin positively.

The Springboks

Rassie Erasmus has learned how to generate AI videos, which once again shows just how differently he not only acts as a coach, but also how much leeway his governing body is prepared to give him.

It's unthinkable that anyone involved in the game here would do something like that, but then again nor would any coach put their best players on the bench or instruct their side to deliberately infringe in an attempt to win scrum penalties.

Like it or not, Erasmus and the Springboks are not only the team but the entire operation that everyone else is getting compared to. If what they do works, and for the most part it has, people are going to start asking why the All Blacks haven't thought of it first.

Legacy and curse

Much was made about the Eden Park record last year and to give credit to Robertson, the defence of it will stand as his most impressive result as All Black coach. That hype will mount again when Ireland visits in July, and while the threat won't be as high, it's still going to add an extra layer of pressure on what will be the new coach's third test.

Then there's the Wellington Curse, which Robertson looked to have banished with good wins over the Wallabies and France, before it came back with vengeance when the Springboks gave the All Blacks the worst hiding in their history. Admittedly it would take a miracle for Italy to repeat that in July, but it will stand as an early marker for the trajectory that Kirk mentioned.