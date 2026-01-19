Monday, 19 January 2026

Crash causes delays on Gibbston Hwy

    1. Regions
    2. Central Otago

    A two-vehicle crash caused delays on State Highway 6/Gibbston Highway between Queenstown and Cromwell this afternoon. 

    A police spokeswoman said they were notified of the crash at about 12.40pm. 

    Two people suffered minor injuries. 

    The road was completely blocked for a time near the intersection with Gibbston Back Road before one lane reopened under stop/go traffic management. 

    The road was fully reopened at about 2.40pm.

    Police and NZTA Waka Kotahi advised motorists to expect delays and follow the directions of emergency services. 

     