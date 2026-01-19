Crash causes delays on Gibbston Hwy

A two-vehicle crash caused delays on State Highway 6/Gibbston Highway between Queenstown and Cromwell this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said they were notified of the crash at about 12.40pm.

Two people suffered minor injuries.

The road was completely blocked for a time near the intersection with Gibbston Back Road before one lane reopened under stop/go traffic management.

The road was fully reopened at about 2.40pm.

Police and NZTA Waka Kotahi advised motorists to expect delays and follow the directions of emergency services.