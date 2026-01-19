Crash causes delays on Gibbston Hwy

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A two-vehicle crash caused delays on State Highway 6/Gibbston Highway between Queenstown and Cromwell this afternoon.
A police spokeswoman said they were notified of the crash at about 12.40pm.
Two people suffered minor injuries.
The road was completely blocked for a time near the intersection with Gibbston Back Road before one lane reopened under stop/go traffic management.
The road was fully reopened at about 2.40pm.
Police and NZTA Waka Kotahi advised motorists to expect delays and follow the directions of emergency services.