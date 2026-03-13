Dowling elected

Central Otago District councillor-elect Andrew Dowling at work. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Alexandra veterinarian Andrew Dowling was last week confirmed as the winner of the Vincent ward by-election when the final results were posted.

His election as the newest Central Otago District councillor brings the council to its full complement of 12 members.

Mr Dowling won 1226 votes, ahead of other contenders former council employee Louise van der Voort, whose 903 votes was just ahead of business owner Nat Jamieson’s 893.

The vacancy arose within days of last year’s local body elections when councillor-elect Dave McKenzie stood down following accusations on social media of financial misconduct during his time as a council contractor.