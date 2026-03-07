Tip leads to arrest of pair allegedly dealing cannabis

An anonymous tip has led to the arrest of two 50-year-olds who police say were dealing cannabis in Cromwell.

In a statement yesterday, Otago Lakes Central area commander Inspector Paula Enoka praised the person who tipped them off and said the arrest was a great result for both the officers involved and the wider Cromwell community.

‘‘We will always work hard to disrupt the supply of illicit drugs within our communities. However, we cannot do this alone.’’

In the statement, police thanked ‘‘whoever provided information anonymously through Crime Stoppers, as this assisted us in getting this result’’.

‘‘With this result, a lot of harm has been removed from the streets to keep our communities safe,’’ Insp Enoka said.

After receiving the tip police executed a search warrant at a Cromwell residential address, where $8000 cash and about 2kg of cannabis were located, she said.

A man and woman, both aged 50, were taken into custody without incident.

The pair are due to appear in the Alexandra District Court on Thursday, charged with possessing cannabis for supply.