Scouts adopt nearby drain

Beside their adopted drain in Ortive St, Cromwell, are the Cromwell NZ Scout Group of back row (from left): Jade Powe (Cubs leader), Quinton Penniall (Central Otago District Council), Jonwin Hellewell (Cubs leader), Molly Mexted (Venturer), Mandy Smith (Cubs leader), James Livingstone (Venturer), Jaylene Harper (ORC); middle row: Georgia Howden, Paige Smith, Ivy Stanger, Axel Stables, Thomas Lush and Aaliyah-Rose Allison. Bottom row: Alfie Faulkner, Oli Jones and Willow Templer. PHOTOS: ORC

Cromwell scouts are teaming up with the Otago Regional Council to take action against stormwater pollution by adopting a drain.

Council environmental implementation manager Libby Caldwell said the Adopt a Drain initiative helped communities understand the link between everyday activities and the health of local waterways.

‘‘People don’t always realise that whatever goes into a stormwater drain flows directly into our rivers, lakes and streams without being treated.

‘‘Adopt a Drain helps make that connection clear and gives communities practical ways to look after the places they care about. Because if we all take responsibility for the drains in our neighbourhoods, we can make a real difference to the health of our waterways.’’

The programme, which is under way across Otago, includes both a school-based education component and a community initiative encouraging schools, community groups, neighbourhoods, and households to ‘‘adopt’’ a nearby stormwater drain.

Mrs Caldwell said the community programme included a 30-minute workshop to learn what stormwater is, how to safely care for local drains, and simple actions people could take to prevent stormwater pollution.

At the end of the workshop, an ORC metal fish was installed on the adopted drain as a visible reminder they were only meant to drain rain. Then, the household or group took on the role of looking after it — helping to keep it clear and applying what they learned in the workshop to their everyday actions.

The Cromwell Scout Group Cubs watch stormwater drain into Lake Dunstan.

‘‘These small changes help protect the health of Otago’s rivers, lakes, wetlands, and the sea,’’ Mrs Caldwell said.

There was an interactive map of stormwater drains across Otago — where adopted drains were marked with a fish icon — on the council’s website .

Central Otago District Council infrastructure, planning and regulatory group manager Quinton Penniall said stormwater drains were a vital but often overlooked part of the town’s infrastructure.

‘‘Stormwater networks are designed to move rainwater away from our streets and properties quickly, but they’re not designed to filter out pollution.

‘‘When rubbish, oils or chemicals enter a drain, they can end up directly in our local waterways’’.

Initiatives such as Adopt a Drain helped people understand how the system worked and how simple actions, like keeping drains clear of debris and being mindful of what went down them, could make a real difference.

‘‘It’s great to see local groups like the Cromwell scouts getting involved and helping look after the environment.’’

Cromwell Scout Group cubs recently took part in a three-session learning programme, exploring how stormwater travels through their town, discovering plants and animals living in local waterways and discussing actions they could take to reduce pollution.

Kaiārahi (Cubs leader) Jane Powe said the sessions were a great way to engage the cubs and learn how storm water pollution could affect Lake Dunstan.

‘‘Having our own drain to now look after on Ortive St [outside the scout den] will reinforce this message for years to come.

‘‘We wish to thank ORC and Jaylene for the educational and practical sessions for our tamariki. They can share this knowledge with their whānau and community to help keep Lake Dunstan healthy.’’