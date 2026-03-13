Groups asked for mine proposal feedback

A Central Otago issue, the proposed Santana goldmine. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The fast-track expert panel overseeing a massive mining proposal in Central Otago has approached several environmental groups for feedback.

Santana Minerals wants to mine for gold in the Bendigo Valley, and its application has been referred to the fast-track panel for analysis.

The proposal has proved controversial: businessman Sir Ian Taylor and actor Sir Sam Neill have expressed their disquiet about the fast-track process in general as well as the potential effects on the environment.

In collating the potential submitters, panel chairman Matthew Muir, KC, said each of them must represent interests directly or indirectly affected by the proposal, or otherwise hold a legitimate interest in environmental, economic, or community outcomes.

Environmental interests allowed to submit are Forest & Bird, the Environmental Defence Society (EDS), Sustainable Tarras and the Otago Conservation Board.

A spokeswoman for Sustainable Tarras said the group was pleased to be offered the opportunity.

‘‘We have been working closely with a team of experts who are preparing independent reports, including analysis of some of Santana’s key application documents, as well as with our legal team,’’ the spokeswoman said.

‘‘We’re focusing now on having our reports and submissions ready on time.’’

EDS chief operating officer Shay Schlaepfer said the tight deadline meant the group would have to work fast, but it expected to be well-prepared by the close of the submission process.

‘‘We’ve got five experts that we are presenting evidence from: landscapes, terrestrial ecology, groundwater, geochemistry and economics.

‘‘We’ve been liaising with some of the parties that have been invited and are aware of some significant concerns that have been raised, both on the adverse impacts and the overstated benefits side of things.’’

Forest & Bird Otago-Southland regional conservation manager Chelsea McGaw said it was assessing its resources and ability to provide professional evidence that would be of most assistance to the fast-track panel.

The organisation was ‘‘concerned’’ about the effects of the proposed activity on indigenous biodiversity.

Commercial interests allowed to submit include the New Zealand Minerals Council, Queenstown Business Chamber of Commerce and Santana Mine Supporters Group.

New Zealand Minerals Council chief executive Jodie Vidal said the council hoped to provide some context for the panel about the economic benefits and overall impacts of mining.

‘‘What we say all the time as to decision-makers who are making decisions about consenting mining projects, which are large and complex, is that we always hope that they’ll be guided by facts, evidence and science.’’

Santana Minerals chief executive Damian Spring was pleased with the mix of invited parties.

‘‘Our engagement across the region has been extensive and ongoing, including with many of the organisations listed.

‘‘The hearings process brings together a range of community, environmental, industry and regional perspectives, and we welcome the opportunity for the panel to hear those views.’’

