Chance for band to record original songs

A group of young Central Otago musicians are heading to Auckland to record their original songs, thanks to a scholarship.

The Alexandra Community Arts Committee formally awarded The Stolen Rings a $2500 scholarship to support the members’ musical development.

The funds would enable the band to professionally record their original songs at Auckland’s renowned Roundhead Studios.

Until now, the students had funded most of their musical journey through after-school and weekend jobs.

Alexandra Community Arts spokeswoman Shona Bain said the committee was delighted to support the musicians.

‘‘We’re incredibly proud to support these driven young musicians.

‘‘The Stolen Rings have demonstrated true commitment, creativity and passion. They’re a fantastic example of what is being achieved in our community.’’

The group’s music explores real-world issues such as cyberbullying and the recent northern floods, drawing inspiration from iconic groups including Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The scholarship was funded through proceeds from the Alexandra Community Arts main fundraiser Art in the Garden, which would return in January next year. All money raised was reinvested into the local arts community, providing scholarships that helped individuals and groups expand their creative skills, Mrs Bain said.

Following their second-place finish in last year’s Smokefree Rockquest, The Stolen Rings were preparing to compete again this year. They also plan to ‘‘pay it forward’’ by inviting Year 9 bands to join them at future gigs.