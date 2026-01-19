Woman became 'aggressive' at officers after crash

An allegedly drunk Dunedin woman assaulted officers after crashing at a roundabout while on a morning drive, police say.

The 23-year-old woman was going through the roundabout in Larnach Rd, Waverley, when she crashed her car, Sergeant Simon Reay, of Dunedin, said.

Police arrived and the woman underwent breath testing procedures.

She recorded a breath alcohol level of 841mcg — more than three times the legal limit of 250mcg.

The woman then started becoming "aggressive", Sgt Reay said.

She assaulted officers and damaged the inside of the patrol car once she was loaded in, Sgt Reay said.

The woman was arrested and charged with excess breath alcohol, resisting police and wilful damage.

Her licence was suspended for 28 days and she received two charges for assaulting police.

She would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz