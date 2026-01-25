History of port church and its people remembered

Guests gather outside St Mary Star of the Sea church in Port Chalmers for the unveiling of commemorative plaques and a memorial cross. Photos: Sam Henderson

It was the death of Fr Newport, who primarily served at St Mary’s Star of the Sea and tragically drowned in Otago Harbour in 1896, while saving the life of 10 year-old altar boy Thomas Pound, that brought Mary MacKillop and her Sisters of St Joseph to Port Chalmers.

At last Thursday’s commemoration, Sister of St Joseph Dr Ann Gilroy spoke on behalf of the sisters, offering their "blessing, gratitude and affection for all the effort that’s been put in bringing us together today to ritualise and honour Fr Newport and Mary MacKillop".

Paula Campbell, descendant of Mr and Mrs Michael O’Halloran, speaks during the commemorative celebration.

"Fr Newport never expected to die when he was sent here as parish priest. But he just couldn’t let a child drown on his watch when he thought there was something he could do about it. And he died saving a child, he gave his own life."

Mary MacKillop loved this place, Dr Gilroy said.

"There is a saying attributed to Mary MacKillop, which equally fits Fr Newport — ‘Never see a need without trying to do something about it’," she said.

Representatives gather behind the descendants of Thomas Pound during the commemorative celebration.

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Dunedin, the Most Reverend Michael Joseph Dooley DD told the gathering "when we think of history and heritage, we often think of buildings, and buildings are quite important".

"But it is the people and the connections that are really what is important and what lasts.

"I think the beauty of the event today is we have so many people representing important parts of the story," he said.

These included Saint Mary MacKillop, of the O’Halloran and Cameron family, and descendants of Thomas Pound.

Nicholas Newport Pound (left) and Ned Newport Pound are descendants of Thomas Pound, the parish school pupil and altar boy saved from drowning by Fr Newport in 1896.

Speaking on behalf of the descendants of Thomas Pound, Nicholas Newport Pound thanked Carol Meikle on behalf of the family for the invitation to attend the occasion.

"An occasion none of us could have attended if it wasn’t for FrNewport. Fr Newport’s legacy has lived on through our family, and the story here is retold often. The legacy of bravery of a hero lives on proudly in our lives," he said.

Mrs Meikle paid tribute to the many local people, as well as others around New Zealand and overseas who had stepped up to help with the 15-year project to research and gather materials to create the historic displays.

These had included local parishioners who planted a commemorative garden, the gift of the anchor, a local craftsman making the two reflection seats, six pieces of art donated by the Sisters of St Joseph, and a North Island couple who visited the church and offered to pay for the bronze bible.

Sister Ann Gilroy, RSJ, speaks during the commemorative celebration at St Mary Star of the Sea church in Port Chalmers.

Along the way, Mrs Meikle has also raised more than $75,000 in funds to repair the church roof and paint it.

Mrs Meikle said the past 15 years had been a roller coaster of a journey, which had involved the loss of a son, the death of her much-loved partner of 42 years Graham Bain last year, the death of a life-long friend, and health challenges of her own.

"My love of family, friends and community has kept me going," she said.

"And working on this project has been the most beautiful journey."