SH6 reopens after slip, more work needed

The slip was discovered overnight. PHOTO: NZTA

Road crews will return to the site of a slip that closed State Highway 6 between Lake Hawea and Makarora overnight.

A spokesman for the New Zealand Transport Agency said the road was closed for several hours on this morning as crews worked to clear rocks and debris.

However, motorists were asked to take care travelling through the area.

Care is being advised when using the road. PHOTO: NZTA

Further work would need to be carried out at the site, planned for Monday morning, the spokesman said.

It was likely a lane would be closed and that might mean short delays, stopping on demand and a temporary reduced speed limit.

- Allied Media