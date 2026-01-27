Power pole snaps after truck hits lines in Hawea

The incident occurred about 2pm, and work to replace the pole was under way. Photo: Evie Sinclair

Work to replace a power pole is under way after a truck struck overhead lines and snapped the pole in Hawea today.

The incident occurred about 2pm when a crane truck travelling along Lakeview Terrace struck the lines, which are part of Aurora Energy’s electricity network.

Five customers were affected, and it was estimated power would be restored by 9pm, Aurora's website said.

Police and fire crews also responded to the incident, which damaged multiple lines.

General Manager of Future Network and Operations Matt Settle said keeping a vehicle's height below 4.25m while travelling and staying at least 4m away from network assets on the job site were the simplest ways to keep everyone safe from potential injury, while also avoiding unplanned outages for customers.

“Incidents such as these are a stark reminder of the danger that electricity assets can pose to the public when travelling under overhead lines or when undertaking work near the Aurora Energy network,’’ he said.