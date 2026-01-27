Driver 'rammed and punched' in Dunedin road rage

Photo: Getty Images

An angry Dunedin motorist allegedly rammed another car and punched the driver in the face after exploding into a fit of sudden road rage.

The victim was travelling down Pine Hill Rd at 4.50pm yesterday when a car in front of him suddenly hit the brakes, forcing him to take evasive action, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said.

A short time later on the same road the victim spotted the perpetrator behind him.

His car was then suddenly rammed from behind, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

Both parties pulled to the side of the street, and when the perpetrator approached the victim's window, he suddenly punched the man in the face before leaving.

Snr Sgt Dinnissen said the victim was ‘‘shaken and traumatised,’’ but physically unharmed.

Police are making inquiries to locate the perpetrator, he said.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz