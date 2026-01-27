Cars banished in trial

PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The closure of a 1.8km section of Dunedin’s Town Belt, between Queens Dr and Braid Rd, for three months began yesterday.

The Dunedin City Council has closed the road to motorists to trial a pedestrian and cyclist-only area.

If successful, the closure could be made permanent.

The council said it would be creating space for food trucks as well as areas designated for activities such as yoga and table tennis.

The trial will run until April 19.