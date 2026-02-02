Masked men sought after alleged car attacks

A pair of masked men possibly wielding tomato sauce are being hunted by Dunedin police after a crime spree involving smashed cars, food waste and broken plates.

A 38-year-old man called police after waking up to the sounds of cars being smashed in Bay View Rd, about 4.10am yesterday.

The man also reportedly witnessed two young men wearing face coverings leaving the area, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said.

"We turned up and found smashed crockery all over the road.

"A car was located nearby with a large amount of tomato sauce, eggs and bananas spread across the windscreen."

The food items were strewn across a different car to one which was found smashed nearby, but the two could potentially be related, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

Officers made enquiries around the area but no-one was located.

Futher enquiries with regard to forensic evidence were ongoing.

