Chef who caught suspected car thief puts company into liquidation owing $247k

Glenn Manning has put his barbecue-style food truck The Smokin’ Que in liquidation. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

A Christchurch chef who helped police catch a suspected car thief has put his business owing $247,000 in voluntary liquidation.

The Smokin’ Que co-owner Glenn Manning handcuffed and restrained one of two youths on the run after they were spotted in a stolen vehicle.

An officer with a police dog caught one of them and yelled out to him for assistance.

"He yelled out ‘Oi, come here’," Mr Manning told Christchurch’s The Star in August, 2024.

"At first, I looked around thinking he must be talking to another cop or something. Then he yelled out again and pointed at me."

The officer threw him a pair of handcuffs and told him to put them on one of the captured youths so he could run off to deal with the other offender.

Mr Manning was operating The Smokin’ Que as a barbecue-style food truck which was being set up during the incident for the Christchurch Night Market at The Hub Hornby.

Ember and Ashes was later opened as a smokehouse barbecue restaurant in Addington, which has since run into financial trouble.

The company, registered in 2020, was placed in liquidation by Mr Manning and joint shareholder Hannah Comyns.

Glenn Manning.

Insolvency Matters insolvency practitioner Brenton Hunt was appointed the liquidator and found in his first report on January 29 the business was in a total estimated shortfall to all creditors of $247,000.

Debts include about $30,000 owed in staff wages and holiday pay, about $150,000 to 29 unsecured creditors and $3500 to Inland Revenue.

Mr Hunt said the director took professional advice before placing the company in voluntary liquidation.

The restaurant never traded as well as expected, he said.

"With the slowdown in the economy the spend from events drastically reduced in the last 12 months.

"Payments to [the] landlord had fallen behind and they eventually issued a Property Law Act notice for unpaid rents."

The company bank account was in overdraft funds at liquidation.

He said it was too early to confirm whether enough assets would be realised for creditors to receive payment, but this was unlikely at this stage.

Restaurant and catering plant and equipment would be sold, but many of the three motor vehicles and two trailers owned by the company were highly financed.

A date has yet to be set, but it could take a year for the liquidation to be completed.