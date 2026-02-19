Burnside High closed after internet cut off

About 2700 students at Christchurch’s largest school are 'working from home' on Thursday after a contractor mistakenly cut off the internet.

Burnside High School said on its social media the school would be closed today and there would be "compulsory online learning for all students".

“The outage means our student management systems and some fire systems are not operational,” the post said.

“Students are asked to stay at home, out of an abundance of caution, and use our online learning tool Schoology. Thank you for your understanding.”

It said a contractor working on the water mains replacement on Greers Rd had inadvertently cut the school’s internet connection on Wednesday morning.

-Allied Media