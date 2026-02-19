Retirement village named after Hadlee

Sir Richard Hadlee and Ryman Healthcare chief executive Naomi James at the village name reveal event. Photo: Supplied

A new retirement village in Christchurch has been named after a cricket legend.

Ryman Healthcare’s village in Northwood will be called Richard Hadlee Retirement Village.

Hadlee is widely regarded as one of the finest fast bowlers and all-rounders in history.

Over an illustrious career, he was first in the world to take 400 test wickets, achieving the milestone in 1990. He scored more than 3000 test runs, including two centuries.

He made his test debut for New Zealand in 1973 and quickly spearheaded the bowling attack.

Hadlee joined residents and Ryman staff when the name was revealed last week.

Ryman Healthcare chief executive Naomi James said it was a privilege to name the Radcliffe Rd village after Hadlee.

“Sir Richard is a New Zealand legend whose achievements were known by people around the world, but he has always remained a proud Cantabrian.

“He inspired a generation of budding cricketers and his dedication, humility, and excellence reflect our Ryman values.”

Ryman has named its villages after significant New Zealanders for more than 25 years. Other New Zealand namesakes include Sir Edmund Hillary, Bruce McLaren, James Wattie and most recently Sir Patrick Hogan.

A Ryman spokesperson told The Star the names of prominent individuals are chosen as a tribute to them.

“We involve the individual and/or their family in the naming process.

“Residents take great pride in living in a village named after someone whose story resonates so strongly.”

The spokesperson said the details of the formal agreements regarding the use of individuals’ names are confidential.

“They are not sponsorship arrangements.”

Hadlee was knighted in 1990 for services to cricket and has continued to serve the sport as a mentor.