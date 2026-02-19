Canterbury couple's marriage still going strong after 70 years

Bert and Claire Thomson on their wedding on February 11, 1956. Photo: Supplied

Canterbury couple Bert and Claire Thomson have celebrated 70 years of marriage.

A Platinum Anniversary is extremely rare in New Zealand, with the milestone achieved by only about 0.1% of all marriages.

Bert and Claire’s story started at the RSA Hall in Rangiora in 1954 when they spotted each other across the dance floor.

Bert lived on the Manahune Farm up the Glenmark Drive at Waipara and Claire was a typist at a lawyer’s office in Rangiora.

They were married on February 11, 1956, at the St John’s Anglican Church in Rangiora on what they described as ‘‘a typical North Canterbury sunny summer day’’.

Bert remembers being ‘‘very nervous’’ on the big day, while Claire's mother made her and the bridesmaids' dresses.

After the nuptials, they honeymooned on the West Coast and settled into married life back on the farm.

They soon welcomed daughters, Jude in 1957 and Karen in 1958, and their son, Phil, in 1962.

Bert and Claire later moved from Manahune to Mt Donald, a farm next door, and eventually moved off the farm into Amberley in 2003.

From 2006 Bert became a regular on the mower for his son Phil’s business, Waipara Mowing, until his early 90s.

With Bert finally accepting retirement, the happy couple now reside in Woodend, where they love being visited by their extended family, which now includes 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

They celebrated the wedding milestone with a family gathering at Waipara Springs winery on February 15.

They also received congratulatory cards from King Charles, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, MP Matt Doocey, Minister for Seniors Casey Costello, Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon, and Hurunui Mayor Marie Black.