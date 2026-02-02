Iranian community calls for international intervention

University of Otago PhD candidate Amir Zaheri in front of protesters in the Octagon on Saturday holding a sign with a plea for United States President Donald Trump. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

The Dunedin Iranian community is calling for international intervention as violent unrest unfolds in their country.

About 25 protesters met in the Octagon on Saturday at 2pm to stand in solidarity with thousands of people grieving loved ones who have been killed by the Iranian regime.

Iranian health officials were saying the death toll could top 30,000 people, The Guardian has reported.

The unrest came out of protests in Tehran about inflation pushing food prices higher.

They became violent when police fired teargas to disperse activists in December last year.

The Otago Daily Times spoke to a Dunedin Iranian resident, who asked to remain anonymous.

She had family members and friends who had already been killed in the unrest.

She said most Iranians in Dunedin also knew of someone that had been either killed or injured in the protests.

"Most people who have gone out to the protest did either get killed or injured.

"We’ve heard a lot of people getting shot in their home or they get detained."

The number of deaths was growing every day, but no investigations had been done, and foreign intervention was needed right away, she said.

"There’s no other way the people in Iran can be free without it."

"They’ve been protesting in the same way for 50 years and they’ve just been getting killed."

Supreme leader Ali Khamenei’s regime blocked internet and international telephone calls at the start of last month.

The protest on Saturday was about amplifying the voices of Iranians and to get international awareness of the unrest.

