Dunedin affected as Wellington flights cancelled

Wellington Airport. File picture. Photo: RNZ/ Mark Papalii

Fog is causing disruption at Wellington Airport, with more than 40 flights affected on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the airport said 48 flights had been cancelled.

According to the airport's website, on Tuesday afternoon flights leaving for Dunedin, Christchurch and Napier were among those cancelled, along with flights arriving from Christchurch, Brisbane and Hamilton.

Dunedin Airport's website shows the 6.45pm flight from Wellington is cancelled.

Passengers are advised to check directly with their airlines for the latest information on their travel plans.

MetService is forecasting rain for Wellington with strong southerlies on Tuesday evening.