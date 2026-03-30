Rock lobster limit raised by 24 tonnes

Chanel Gardner

Catch limits for spiny rock lobster have been increased for Otago following a sustainability review with promising signs for the future.

Minister of Fisheries Shane Jones said in a statement the Otago spiny rock lobster fishery was doing well and catch settings were increasing in line with the management procedures for fishery.

‘‘The commercial catch limit for the fishery will increase by 24.1 tonnes.

‘‘Which will be a welcome boon for the local economy and communities,’’ Mr Jones said.

Management procedures, like those introduced at the Otago fishery in 2024, provided a framework to guide efficient decision-making to reach sustainability goals, while providing greater certainty to fishers.

The total allowable catch would increase from 137.5 tonnes to 161.6 tonnes.

The total allowable commercial catch from 111.5 tonnes to 133.4 tonnes and the allowance for all other mortality caused by fishing from 11 tonnes to 13.2 tonnes.

The allowance for customary and recreational fishing would stay at 10 tonnes and 5 tonnes respectively.

Otago Rock Lobster Industry Association executive officer Chanel Gardner said the increase was great news.

‘‘But we’ve had the science which has indicated for the past two years that the stock’s in a really healthy state,’’ she said.

‘‘The great thing for us is that the fisheries worked really hard to have firm science-based decision-making put in place, so to be able to confidently work with scientists nationally and all of our extensive fisheries data to land in this position is really great for the region.’’

Fisheries have had a bit of a rough run for a while with lots of changes and regulations, she said.

‘‘We’re just hopeful that the global markets continue to support our exports and the fishers are always up for getting to sea and getting that catch in.’’

Most lobster are exported to China.

Enough stock would be left in the water for recreational and customary fishers, she said.

‘‘Historically, the fishery was in decline and the fishers and industry and scientists have had to work really hard over a number of years to make sure the fishery’s robust and we’ve never increased ... they’ve always been very mindful to not take too much.’’

The science had previously indicated up to 150 tonnes could be comfortably taken and it would not produce a sustainability issue, she said.

‘‘But the fishers are always naturally conservative because if you catch everything, there’s nothing for tomorrow and that’s absolutely not in line with how our fishers run their business operations.

‘‘You have to leave fish in the ocean. We’re happy leaving fish in the ocean.’’

She said studies had shown plenty of young stock in the water which bodes well for the future.

The region should be proud of its fisheries with everyone working hard and communities coming together, she said.

Work was continuing on both sides over the proposed Te Umukōau Marine Reserve between Moeraki and Waikouaiti.

The association had sought a judicial review of the marine reserve and it had been set aside for limited reconsideration, focused solely on the boundary of that reserve.