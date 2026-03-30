Ready, steady, race

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Hopping along the Caversham Reserve in a sack during the Caversham Family Fun Day on Saturday is 9-year-old Jackson Brown.

The event, organised by the Caversham Community Group, was all about bringing families together for a fun day.

Group member Tony Culling said there was free food, free drinks and free activities.

‘‘Families are feeling the pinch at the moment, so it's nice to have something to do with the children that is not going to cost anything,’’ he said.

Children and families participated in an egg-and-spoon race, three-legged race and a sack race.

There was also free face-painting, as well as various other activities.