Driver found asleep after taking 'cocktail' of drugs: police

A man found asleep at the wheel in Dunedin had allegedly taken an "absolutely ludicrous" cocktail of drugs including MDMA, methamphetamine and Ritalin, police say.

The 29-year-old man was found slumped over the steering wheel in Main South Rd about 10.10am yesterday, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said.

He was roused, breath tested and detained for a compulsory impairment test.

Located inside the vehicle were bags of MDMA along with "large amounts" of methamphetamine, crystals of another unknown substance and medical supplies, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

‘‘The male admitted to taking MDMA, meth, benzos (benzodiazepine) and Ritalin, prior to driving.’’

Snr Sgt Dinnissen said the man probably took the drugs, started driving "and then got really tired".

It was "absolutely ludicrous".

"You're putting everyone's lives at risk.

"We've got enough pressure with impaired driving as it is, let alone taking a cocktail of four different bloody drugs."

At that time of day on Sunday, it was lucky the man did not cause a crash or drive into any parked cars, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

Blood tests were completed and bail had been opposed.

The man was also already on other active charges and was expected to appear in the Dunedin District Court today.

