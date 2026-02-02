Showbiz Queenstown steals the show at awards

Rehearsing last September at the Regent Theatre for Taieri Musical’s Jesus Christ Superstar, which picked up three awards in the Otago Southland Theatre Awards, are (from left) James Adams (Jesus), Max Beal (Judas) and Sophie Whibley (Mary). PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Musical theatre company Showbiz Queenstown was the big winner at the 12th annual Otago Southland Theatre Awards at the weekend.

The company won the award for best musical for its production of Into the Woods last year — one of six awards it won at a function at the Wingatui Racecourse on Saturday night.

The event celebrated outstanding achievements in theatre during the past year and brought together the region’s most talented and dedicated performers, directors and production teams.

Other top awards were best play, which went to Repertory Invercargill, for its production of Mum’s the Word 2 — Teenagers; the best youth production award which went to Central Southland College for Sweeney Todd — The Demon Barber of Fleet Street; and the best director award went to Showbiz Queenstown director Marty Newell.

Showbiz Queenstown also won awards for best set, best vocal direction, best direction, and best overall musical for 2025.

Among the 24 awards presented, four were presented to Musical Theatre Dunedin for their production of Chess, and three were presented to Taieri Musical for Jesus Christ Superstar.

Awards for the best leading male performer in a play was Darren Ludlow as Nanny Fanny in Throbbin Wood (Repertory Invercargill); best leading female performer in a play was Sarah McCarthy as Barbara in Mum’s the Word 2 — Teenagers (Repertory Invercargill); best leading male performer in a musical was James Adams as Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar (Taieri Musical); and best leading female performer in a musical was Megan Kolppanen as Donna Sheridan in Mamma Mia! (East Otago Musical Theatre).

